Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.60. Conagra Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.600-2.650 EPS.

CAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI cut Conagra Brands from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.64.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $30.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.42. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $38.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Conagra Brands by 509.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 306,086 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

