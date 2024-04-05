Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CAG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of CAG traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.48. 1,903,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,995,615. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $38.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average of $28.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 28,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.