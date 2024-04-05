Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Sells 822 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCR. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 329.2% in the fourth quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 240,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 184,525 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 12,252 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 13,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $520,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.25. 42,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,747. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.12. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $19.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.