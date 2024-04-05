Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Makes New $433,000 Investment in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. owned about 0.10% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALT. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 28,139 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 4,231.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the period.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Price Performance

BATS:BALT traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $29.13. 191,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.51.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

