Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,987,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,474,000 after purchasing an additional 708,042 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,629,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,704,000 after buying an additional 251,947 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,736,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,429,000 after buying an additional 263,578 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,588,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,189,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,123,000 after buying an additional 308,843 shares during the period.

BSCQ traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.21. 119,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,127. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

