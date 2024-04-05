Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Has $256,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 97,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 208,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE MO traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $41.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,146,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,780,158. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $48.04. The company has a market capitalization of $73.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.71 and a 200-day moving average of $41.50.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Read Our Latest Report on Altria Group

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.