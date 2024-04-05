Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,634,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,759,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,448,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 160,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 12,994 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 145,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 73,252 shares during the period.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,834 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.37.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

