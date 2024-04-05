Compass Ion Advisors LLC Sells 550 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.9 %

SLB traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,833,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,405,278. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.97.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.