Compass Ion Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 56.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $475.10. 2,225,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,281,958. The company has a market cap of $380.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $370.92 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $466.35 and its 200-day moving average is $432.43.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

