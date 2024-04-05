Compass Ion Advisors LLC Purchases 376 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $936,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Sysco by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.38.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.69. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.90%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

