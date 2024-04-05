Compass Ion Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,104,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $948,364,000 after purchasing an additional 112,274 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 11.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 491,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,628,000 after purchasing an additional 52,401 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,232,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,425,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 22.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 103,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 19,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 270.4% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 405,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,414,000 after purchasing an additional 296,169 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded up $2.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.83. 182,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,784. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.50. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $102.29 and a 12-month high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $303.30 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently -55.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FNV

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.