Compass Ion Advisors LLC Has $684,000 Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.1 %

QQQ traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $440.13. 20,114,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,584,469. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $436.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.30. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $309.89 and a 1-year high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.