Compass Ion Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,508 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,304,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,530,602,000 after buying an additional 1,567,008 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 199,998,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,971,000 after buying an additional 673,043 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,158,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,878,000 after buying an additional 1,828,237 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.50. 11,380,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,226,574. The company has a market capitalization of $125.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.