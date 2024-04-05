Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,410,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the February 29th total of 7,020,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CYH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.20.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Community Health Systems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Community Health Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,414,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,450,000 after buying an additional 93,270 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,407,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,532,000 after buying an additional 198,080 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 364.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,824,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,122,000 after buying an additional 6,925,737 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 16.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,239,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,095,000 after buying an additional 879,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,583,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,475,000 after buying an additional 701,036 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CYH opened at $3.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $427.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.52. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $6.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Community Health Systems

(Get Free Report)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.