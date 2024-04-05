Comet Industries (CVE:CMU) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.50

Comet Industries Ltd. (CVE:CMU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.50 and last traded at C$4.50, with a volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.10.
Comet Industries Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$21.02 million, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 107.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
About Comet Industries
Comet Industries Ltd. holds and manages real estate properties in the British Columbia. It also acquires and develops mineral properties. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Iron Mask property located in southwest Kamloops, British Columbia. It also owns a 10% carried net profit interest in a contiguous block of mineral properties; and the surface land titles comprising the crown grants located in Kamloops, British Columbia.
