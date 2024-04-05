Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Raised to $62.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on Comerica from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Comerica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Comerica from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Comerica from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut Comerica from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.02.

Comerica Price Performance

Comerica stock opened at $52.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Comerica has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $57.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day moving average of $48.44.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comerica

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Comerica by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

