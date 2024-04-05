Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,120.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 21,420 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $685,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 252,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after buying an additional 9,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,587,000 after buying an additional 63,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.37. 778,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,205. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $56.28 and a 52-week high of $72.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.47 and its 200 day moving average is $64.91.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners ( NASDAQ:CCEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.02.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

