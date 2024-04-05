CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) PT Raised to $30.00

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CNX Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America raised CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of CNX traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 836,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,448. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average of $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $999.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.62 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 50.34%. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other CNX Resources news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $25,537.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,065.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 111,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 4.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 30.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 4.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 1.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

