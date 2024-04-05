Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 7,194 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September (BATS:FSEP)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,194 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 43,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September by 39.5% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September by 49.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

Shares of BATS:FSEP opened at $42.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.61 million, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.59.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

