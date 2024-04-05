Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 5,417 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,417 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.9% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $202.80 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $211.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

