Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 48,120 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,120 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 0.06% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNLA. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 76,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 22,058 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 59.7% during the third quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,931 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 197,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 592,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,627,000 after acquiring an additional 106,263 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth $601,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $48.38 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.60 and a 12 month high of $48.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.21.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.1988 dividend. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.