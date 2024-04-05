Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 4,806 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,806 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 0.7% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,583,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,870,000 after buying an additional 20,119 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,560,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,323,000 after purchasing an additional 152,203 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,098,000 after purchasing an additional 289,818 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,146,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,556,000 after purchasing an additional 52,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,970,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $112.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.58 and its 200-day moving average is $103.48. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $115.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

