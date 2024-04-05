Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 356 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 420,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,245,000 after purchasing an additional 15,228 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 95,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 14,997 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $7,558,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 89.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after buying an additional 23,487 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

VFMO opened at $147.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.85 and a 200-day moving average of $128.70.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

