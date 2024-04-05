Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 151 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,524,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,013,000 after acquiring an additional 34,122 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 38.6% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 128,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,376,000 after buying an additional 35,757 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 354.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $428,000.

BATS:NOBL opened at $98.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.99.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

