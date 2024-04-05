Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 295,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,416,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,338,000 after acquiring an additional 390,939 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,021,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,293,000 after acquiring an additional 27,169 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,362,000 after acquiring an additional 70,816 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

VMBS opened at $45.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day moving average is $44.88. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $47.21.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1462 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.