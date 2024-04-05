Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Reduces Position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 1.03% of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the third quarter worth about $555,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 34.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HISF opened at $43.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $44.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%.

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

