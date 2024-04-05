Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,518 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $106.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.66. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $111.25.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

