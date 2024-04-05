Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases New Position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 306,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after buying an additional 25,851 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $89,000.

NURE opened at $29.77 on Friday. Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $52.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.93.

About Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF

The Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (NURE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S. REITs that typically have shorter-term lease durations than average. NURE was launched on Dec 19, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

