Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases 644 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,352 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. CNB Bank grew its stake in Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Boeing by 185.1% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Melius restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.53.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $183.95 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.97.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

