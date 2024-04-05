Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDY. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $542.51 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $558.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $527.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.83.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

