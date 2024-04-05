Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $7.73 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 206,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 100,233 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,038,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 775,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,395,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average is $22.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

