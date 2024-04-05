Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $353,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 54,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of USMV stock opened at $81.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.55 and a 200-day moving average of $77.54. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

