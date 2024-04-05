Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $3.03 Million Position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,265 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 0.32% of Cassava Sciences worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 484.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Cassava Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $20.62 on Friday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $32.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.