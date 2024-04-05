Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $247,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826,910 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $394,425,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $263,002,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12,660.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,053,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,947 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR opened at $82.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.55 and a 200-day moving average of $75.05. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

