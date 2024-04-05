Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 89.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $154,377,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,257,000 after buying an additional 584,672 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VB stock opened at $221.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.66. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.