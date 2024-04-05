Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Decreases Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,328 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QYLD opened at $17.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $18.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.178 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

