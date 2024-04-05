Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys 7,849 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after buying an additional 128,187,856 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,493,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,820,000 after buying an additional 2,747,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,061,000 after buying an additional 1,498,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,688,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS EFG opened at $101.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.35. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

