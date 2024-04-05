Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys 1,207 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 114,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 488,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 139,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $83.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.15. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $70.91 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2247 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.