Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 654 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Adobe by 4.1% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $4,141,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 44,586 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 23.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $488.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $218.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $331.89 and a one year high of $638.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $558.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $568.89.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price objective on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,063 shares of company stock worth $1,853,025 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.