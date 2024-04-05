Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,004 Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,397,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,584,000 after buying an additional 27,714 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,038,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,474,000 after purchasing an additional 28,975 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,026,000 after purchasing an additional 60,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 44.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,116,000 after purchasing an additional 186,486 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NXST stock opened at $167.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.63. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.30 and a 52 week high of $187.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.69 per share. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.20%.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, Director Dennis J. Fitzsimons sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $341,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,452.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $5,038,724.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,032,784.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Fitzsimons sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $341,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,452.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,508 shares of company stock valued at $7,487,950. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NXST shares. Citigroup started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.83.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

