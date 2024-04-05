Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 0.95% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000.

SPMO stock opened at $81.04 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $52.81 and a 1-year high of $81.25. The company has a market capitalization of $278.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.76.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

