Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires 134 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $103.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.21 and its 200 day moving average is $102.36. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

