Citigroup Trims VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Target Price to $236.00

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $237.00 to $236.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised VeriSign from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VeriSign

VeriSign Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $187.03 on Tuesday. VeriSign has a 1-year low of $185.19 and a 1-year high of $229.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.10 and its 200-day moving average is $202.07.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 54.74% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. The company had revenue of $380.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.01 million. Analysts forecast that VeriSign will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $121,447.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,019,193.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $121,447.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,019,193.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,661,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,001 shares of company stock worth $4,518,942 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $207,161,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,152,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,934,092,000 after purchasing an additional 587,635 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,005,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $207,110,000 after acquiring an additional 242,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,826,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $369,989,000 after purchasing an additional 233,811 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 99.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 442,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,624,000 after buying an additional 220,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.