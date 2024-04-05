Citigroup (NYSE:C) PT Raised to $66.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on C. Piper Sandler upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Societe Generale lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.04. 3,350,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,095,369. The stock has a market cap of $116.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.25 and a 200 day moving average of $49.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $63.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

