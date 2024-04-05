Citigroup Increases T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $125.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $110.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TROW. StockNews.com cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $100.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.1 %

TROW traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.18. 428,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,152. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth $208,014,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,386,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 8,968.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 902,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,152,000 after purchasing an additional 892,198 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 473.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 975,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,022,000 after buying an additional 805,106 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after buying an additional 625,340 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

