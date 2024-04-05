Citigroup Downgrades Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) to Sell

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 36.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Plug Power from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Capital upgraded Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Plug Power from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.05.

Plug Power stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average of $4.66. Plug Power has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $13.44.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 153.57% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 7.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 34.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,771,000 after acquiring an additional 320,262 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 12.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

