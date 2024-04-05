Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Lowered by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Security Advisor Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 84,307 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 40,390 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 68,999 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Melius downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.45. 9,797,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,641,736. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $196.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.63%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

