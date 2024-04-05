Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Receives $17.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. B. Riley lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

In related news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 19,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $328,182.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Cinemark by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the second quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average of $15.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.27. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $19.85.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Cinemark had a return on equity of 72.91% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cinemark will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

