CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
CHS Price Performance
NASDAQ CHSCP opened at $30.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CHS has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $32.28.
About CHS
