Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.47. 5,225 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 50,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.70.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

